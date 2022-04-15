Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMRAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $51.11 on Friday. Emera has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.