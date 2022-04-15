ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Trading Down 0.9%

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €7.85 ($8.53) and last traded at €8.03 ($8.72). Approximately 81,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.10 ($8.80).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZIL2 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.87) price target on ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.10 ($15.33).

The firm has a market cap of $508.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

