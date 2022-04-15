Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
NASDAQ EKSO opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.
About Ekso Bionics (Get Rating)
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.