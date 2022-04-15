Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 86.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

