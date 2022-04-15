Edwin Reynolds Acquires 15,000 Shares of Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX:PRO) Stock

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX:PROGet Rating) insider Edwin Reynolds bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,475.00 ($12,944.44).

Edwin Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Edwin Reynolds purchased 9,893 shares of Prophecy International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$11,307.70 ($8,376.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.15.

About Prophecy International (Get Rating)

Prophecy International Holdings Limited designs, develops, and markets computer software applications and services in Australia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers Snare, a set of event monitoring and analysis tools to address critical auditing and security requirements; and eMite, a service intelligence platform that delivers dashboards for IT service management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prophecy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prophecy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.