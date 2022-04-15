eBoost 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.00 (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $646,463.43 and approximately $18.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00275249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014354 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001292 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001608 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.