Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Up 291.4% in March

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 291.4% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ETST remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Earth Science Tech has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

