Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.25.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $927.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $70.98.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 68.91%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

