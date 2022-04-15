Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Purchases A$133,400.00 in Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$13.34 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$133,400.00 ($98,814.81).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$13.89 ($10.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,880.00 ($102,874.07).

On Monday, April 4th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$14.03 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,330.00 ($103,948.15).

On Thursday, March 31st, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$14.21 ($10.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,140.00 ($105,288.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.25. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

