e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,107 shares of company stock worth $2,728,706. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,758,000 after buying an additional 156,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 246,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 2.01. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

