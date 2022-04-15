Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DYNT. TheStreet lowered Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.13.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -0.06. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.