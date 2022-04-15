Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

DLNG stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $119.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.71. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

