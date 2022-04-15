Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,662.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,662.14 ($21.66).

DNLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.28) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.13) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

DNLM opened at GBX 1,065 ($13.88) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 963.50 ($12.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,599 ($20.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,149.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,283.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Ian Bull purchased 3,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.33) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,002.35). Also, insider William Reeve purchased 2,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($15.23) per share, with a total value of £23,380 ($30,466.51).

About Dunelm Group (Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.