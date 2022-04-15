Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) PT Lowered to GBX 1,400

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,650 ($21.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DNLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.28) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.13) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,662.14 ($21.66).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,065 ($13.88) on Monday. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 963.50 ($12.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,599 ($20.84). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,149.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In other news, insider Ian Bull acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.33) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,002.35). Also, insider William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($15.23) per share, for a total transaction of £23,380 ($30,466.51).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

