Duality Advisers LP Trims Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,024 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 46,687 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

American Airlines Group Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.