Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Western Digital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,015 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 41,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna cut Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

