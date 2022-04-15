Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,262.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $37.70 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

