Duality Advisers LP Takes $729,000 Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of REGENXBIO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 568,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,688,000 after acquiring an additional 160,702 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 132,394 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $30.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

