Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.92 Million Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 95,640 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after buying an additional 537,194 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,834,000 after purchasing an additional 298,193 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,197,000 after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in 2U by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,424 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 31.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 356,066 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis bought 33,482 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek bought 26,040 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $904.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

