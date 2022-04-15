Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.85 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Patterson Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 299,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,435,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

