Duality Advisers LP Sells 43,506 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,506 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBS stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $77.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.61. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

