Duality Advisers LP Sells 17,802 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,802 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Shares of CBSH opened at $70.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average is $70.63. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

