Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,091 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH opened at $190.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.99.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,972,768.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

