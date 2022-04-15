Duality Advisers LP Reduces Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $2,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Shares of MSA opened at $126.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.94 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $126.22 and a 12 month high of $172.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 374.48%.

MSA Safety Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.