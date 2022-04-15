Duality Advisers LP Reduces Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,607 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 551,144 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after purchasing an additional 609,259 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,855,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after purchasing an additional 446,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 208,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

