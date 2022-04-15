Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Natera by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Natera by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $142,561.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $1,030,661. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

