Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,992,000 after buying an additional 40,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CarMax by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,078,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average of $122.40.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

