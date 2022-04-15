Duality Advisers LP Invests $817,000 in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on J shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $144.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

