Duality Advisers LP Invests $636,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $263.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,145.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.