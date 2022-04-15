Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.10 Million in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 152,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 482,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Argus boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

CMS opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.