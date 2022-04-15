Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.05 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after purchasing an additional 301,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after acquiring an additional 419,358 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ONEOK by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ONEOK by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after acquiring an additional 293,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in ONEOK by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,073,000 after acquiring an additional 375,971 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

