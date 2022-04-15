Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.64 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

MCD stock opened at $250.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

