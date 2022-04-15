Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,709 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after buying an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after buying an additional 220,226 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after buying an additional 208,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after buying an additional 119,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,579,000 after buying an additional 312,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $92.86 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

