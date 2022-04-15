Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 9,272 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 358.9% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after purchasing an additional 683,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $87,809,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 81.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 196.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,241,000 after purchasing an additional 169,045 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $185.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.82. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.04 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

