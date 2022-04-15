Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 66.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRB opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

