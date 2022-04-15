DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,755 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 337.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after acquiring an additional 783,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,459,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $138.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

DTE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.