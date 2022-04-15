Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $248,820.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00.
Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $396,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,876,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 51,380 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
