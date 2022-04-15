Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $248,820.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $565.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $396,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,876,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 51,380 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

