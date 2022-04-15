Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $40.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Driven Brands by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Driven Brands by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 407,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Driven Brands (Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

