Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives $30.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRQ shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DRQ traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.51. 178,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

