Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Update

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, an increase of 133.5% from the March 15th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.4 days.

Shares of DREUF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DREUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

