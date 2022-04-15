Dover (DOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Dover to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Dover has set its FY22 guidance at $8.45-8.65 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $146.39. The stock had a trading volume of 886,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average is $165.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dover has a 52-week low of $137.65 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dover by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.77.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

