DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) will announce $86.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year sales of $366.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.36 million to $369.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $403.74 million, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $406.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DDI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. 2,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,698. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

