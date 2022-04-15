Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.390-$11.594 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.82 billion.Dollar General also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of DG stock opened at $248.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $250.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

