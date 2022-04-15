DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Shares of DOCU traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,614. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.