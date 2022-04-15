Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Trading 1% Higher

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117.20 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.52). 1,587,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,309,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.40 ($1.50).

The company has a market capitalization of £990.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.28.

In other news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 166,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £197,035.22 ($256,756.87).

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

