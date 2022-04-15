Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Trading 10.8% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Rating) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.15. 218,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 201,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOTO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $404,000.

