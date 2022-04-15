Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Down 6% This Week

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $156,552.11 and approximately $11.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,437.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.99 or 0.07493079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.13 or 0.00277296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.28 or 0.00839034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00092199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.14 or 0.00586435 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.67 or 0.00367668 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,714,876 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

