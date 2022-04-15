DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $361.41 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.97 or 0.00269115 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004387 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00020807 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.16 or 0.00644993 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 949,770,768 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

