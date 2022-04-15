Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI) Stock Price Up 20.3%

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 20.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI)

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

