DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $35,931,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $21,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.16. 1,350,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,218. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.35. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,920,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 over the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

