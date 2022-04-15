DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading 6.7% Higher

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26. 467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 291,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 29.77 and a current ratio of 29.77.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $13,428,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $170,592,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $9,012,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $58,627,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

